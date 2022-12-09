Driver shares ‘magic’ tip to defrost car windscreen in freezing cold snap

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A tip for drivers heading out in freezing weather met a frosty reception online.

Driving advice page Driving Test Success shared a short video on its TikTok channel explaining how to defrost a car’s windscreen.

The steps amounted to turning the heat on, directing the heat towards the windscreen, waiting for the ice to melt and wiping away the water.

More than one thousand users liked the video but many viewers were unimpressed.

“WOW I been driving for over 24 years and I just learned this....ooh please can you teach us the trick to opening the doors? unlock first or after?” wrote one.

Another sarcastic comment read: “If you turn the wheel attached inside the car it turns the car.”

One user took aim at any potential viewers who might require the video’s assistance: “If you didn’t know this, you shouldn’t be driving.”

Driving test Success responded to several commenters to say that many of their followers were learner drivers who might not know how to defrost a windscreen.

Britain is currently in the midst of a severe cold snap which could see temperatures as low as minus 10C.

Instructions for simple task drew mockery (DrivingTest)

The cold weather brings risks for drivers besides visibility.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice cover large parts of the UK until Sunday and drivers have been warned of dangers on the roads in parts of the UK.

The Met Office has warned motorists that wintry showers will create hazardous, icy patches on some roads over the coming days.

The public is urged people to take extra care when driving or walking and to consider not cycling in icy areas.

The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.

Rod Dennis, RAC spokesperson, said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.”