Who is Hugo Keith KC? Meet the star lawyer keeping order in the Covid inquiry court

He dismantled Mohamed Al-Fayed’s crazed conspiracy theory about Prince Philip ordering a hit job on Princess Diana, saved Princess Anne’s wayward dog from being put down after it bit two children, and is currently keeping a close eye on Dominic Cummings’s Ps and Qs in the Covid inquiry court. Harry Mount goes in search of the real Hugo Keith KC

Wednesday 01 November 2023 17:43
<p>Hugo Keith KC at the Covid inquiry </p>

(Covid 19 Inquiry)

What a contrast the two figures made at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

There was Dominic Cummings in a too-big, wrinkled shirt. The inquiry proceeded to hear the effing and blinding in his WhatsApp messages.

Cummings said the cabinet were “useless f***pigs”. He called ministers “c***s” and “morons”. When accused of being a misogynist for calling a woman a c***, his defence was that he was much ruder about men.

