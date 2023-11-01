What a contrast the two figures made at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

There was Dominic Cummings in a too-big, wrinkled shirt. The inquiry proceeded to hear the effing and blinding in his WhatsApp messages.

Cummings said the cabinet were “useless f***pigs”. He called ministers “c***s” and “morons”. When accused of being a misogynist for calling a woman a c***, his defence was that he was much ruder about men.