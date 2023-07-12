Huw Edwards: Read Metropolitan Police statement in full as presenter named by wife

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the wife of Huw Edwards revealed on Wednesday evening that he was the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations over payment for sexually explicit images, two police forces have determined that no criminal offence was committed.

Neither force is taking any further action with regards to the allegations, with the BBC confirming that it will resume its “fact-finding investigations” to ensure "due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”

Known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten, Mr Edwards has been a familiar face in British television for over 20 years (PA Archive)

Known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten, Mr Edwards has been a familiar face in British television for over 20 years, first joining BBC News as a trainee in 1984 before moving on to a role with BBC Wales as a political reporter.

Mr Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, stated that her husband is “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future” after “suffering from serious mental health issues.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police determined that no criminal offence had been committed, noting that the force “has advised the BBC it can continue with its internal investigation.”

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed”, the Metropolitan Police’s statement read.

“In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family, both via another police force. There is no further police action. As such, the Met has advised the BBC it can continue with its internal investigation.”

The statement added: “We are aware of media reporting of further allegations against the same individual. No specific details or information about these allegations have been passed to us and therefore there is no police action at this time.”

Meanwhile, South Wales Police also revealed that it has identified “no criminality” and, as such, there are “no ongoing enquiries” being carried out against Mr Edwards.

"South Wales Police has remained in contact with representatives of the Metropolitan Police and the BBC following a meeting on Monday”, a statement from South Wales Police read.

"Information was initially received by the force in April 2023 regarding the welfare of an adult. No criminality was identified.

"Following recent events, further enquiries have been carried out and officers have spoken to a number of parties to establish whether any criminal allegations are being made.

"At this time, there is no evidence that any criminal offences have been committed. There are no ongoing enquiries being carried out by South Wales Police.

"However, should evidence of criminality or safeguarding issues be identified at any point in future then they will be investigated."