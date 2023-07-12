Who is Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind and what do we know about the presenter?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a shock announcement, Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter at the centre of a sex scandal that has rocked the nation’s broadcaster.

His wife Vicky Flind named him as the suspended TV star and said that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was receiving treatment in hospital, where he would remain “for the foreseeable future”.

Describing the last few days as “extremely difficult” for her family, she requested privacy for all involved, including the couple’s five children.

Now that Mr Edwards’ name has been disclosed, below we take a look at who his wife Vicky Flind is, as well as the presenter’s own well-documented history.

Who is Vicky Flind?

Vicky Flind is the longstanding wife of Huw Edwards, who is a television producer that has worked on shows such as ITV’s Peston and BBC One’s This Week.

The couple live in Dulwich and share five children including two daughters and three sons.

During an interview with The Times, Mr Edwards credited his wife for helping him on his fitness journey after she pointed out that he had gained weight following the death of his father in 2010.

What has his wife said?

In a statement released to the PA Agency, Mrs Flind said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards is one of the most recognisable faces on UK television.

A beloved Welsh journalist, presenter, and newsreader, the 61-year-old is best known for anchoring BBC News at Ten in his trademark calm and professional manner.

While fronting the broadcaster’s flagship evening news programme, he has covered numerous key moments in the UK’s recent history.

Memorably, he made the momentous announcement of the late Queen’s death in September, receiving much praise from viewers for how he delivered the news.

Alistair Campbell, the former spokesperson for the former Prime Minister Tony Blair, tweeted that he thought Mr Edwards had done “superbly” and revealed the presenter “had been preparing, practicing and even rehearsing in front of his bathroom mirror for the moment for some time”.

Mr Edwards fronted BBC coverage of other notable state events, including the coronation, the Queen’s funeral, and the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The presenter is also known for his dry wit on social media as well as his fierce Welsh pride. The two combined when he posted a photo of himself on Twitter in front of a huge Welsh flag, alongside the caption, “Flags are now mandatory - very pleased with my new backdrop for BBC News at Ten.” Hours later he updated his followers, telling them his BBC bosses had “ordered” him to take it down.

Born in Bridgend, Wales, the presenter’s family moved to Llangennech, near Llanelli, when he was four years old. Both Welsh speakers, his father, Hywel Teifi Edwards, was a Plaid Cymru and Welsh language activist, while his mother, Aerona Protheroe, was a teacher at Llanelli’s Ysgol Gyfun y Strade.

How long has he worked for the BBC?

Huw Edwards has been with the BBC for almost four decades, rising through the ranks from trainee to presenting its flagship programme.

He joined the BBC as a news trainee in 1984 before becoming the parliamentary correspondent for BBC Wales in 1986.

Between 1994 and January 2003, Mr Edwards presented the BBC Six O’Clock News, whichwas the most watched news programme in Britain at that time.

In January 2003, he became the main presenter of the Ten O’Clock News on BBC One and has been fronting the programme for the two decades since.

Huw Edwards is the BBC’s highest paid newsreader and is among its highest paid presenters.

His pay bracket is £435,000 – £439,999, up from £410,000 – £414,000 last year, according to the corporation’s annual report this year, putting him fourth on the list.

Is he under a criminal investigation?

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they had concluded their assessment and had determined that no criminal offence had been committed.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

“The police had previously asked us to pause our fact finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”