Officers searching for missing teenager Imogen Tothill have found a body, Cheshire police have said.

Detectives are not treating the 17-year-old’s death as suspicious and formal identification of the body is yet to take place.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Holmes Chapel have sadly found a body.

“The body was discovered in a wooded area near to Ravenscroft earlier today, Wednesday 9 February.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of missing teenager Imogen Tothill.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Her death is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner

“Our thoughts are with Imogen’s family at this difficult time.”

Earlier on Wednesday, detectives said they were “increasingly concerned” for the teenager’s welfare.

Imogen failed to return after leaving her family home in Cheshire on Tuesday, 8 February.

Family members said her disappearance was “totally out of character”.

Officers had appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage of Imogen since she disappeared to help with their enquiries.

A woman believed to be a relative of Imogen posted on Facebook that she was last seen on Middlewich Road in Holmes Chapel at 12.40pm on Tuesday, and that her phone was switched off.

“We just want our beautiful girl home. No words can describe how much we miss and love her,” the message read.

Tributes were being paid to the 17-year-old and her family on Wednesday. One person wrote: “I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending you so much love. You’re all in my heart and thoughts. Just heartbreaking.”

Another posted: “It’s devastating. Sending you all so much love. Everyone is thinking of you all xxx.”