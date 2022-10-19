Inflation – live: Cost of living crisis deepens as price rises hit 40-year high
Charities mount pressure on government to keep triple lock to protect pensioners
Britain’s cost of living crisis has deepened as inflation hit 10.1 per cent today driven by soaring food prices and energy bills.
“The rise was driven by further increases across food, which saw its largest annual rise in over 40 years, while hotel prices also increased after falling this time last year,” ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said this morning.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said rising inflation is a symptom of a worsening “Tory crisis” being paid for by working people.
“The facts speak for themselves: mortgage costs are soaring, borrowing costs are up, living standards down and we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years,” Ms Reeves said.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while charities are also mounting pressure on Liz Truss to keep the triple lock to “protect pensioners from hardship.”
Liberal Democrats urge Liz Truss to confirm triple lock
Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney called on Liz Truss to confirm that pensions and benefits will increase in line with the 10.1 per cent inflation figure.
“In the midst of this cost-of-living catastrophe, pensioners and those relying on benefits cannot be undercut and left to struggle further,” she said.
“Liz Truss must act today to reassure the public and confirm in Parliament that pensions and benefits will rise to match inflation.
“Not one penny can be lost, to do so would be gross negligence and failure of our most vulnerable members of society.”
Confederation of British Industry principal economist Martin Sartorius said the rising inflation figure underlined the need for the government to give more details on its revised energy support package.
He said: “Inflation returned to its recent 40-year high and is expected to grow further in October as energy bills rise in line with the government's energy price guarantee.
“While the chancellor's statement on Monday seems to have restored some fiscal stability, adjustments to the energy price guarantee suggest inflation may yet remain higher for longer.
“The prospect of household energy bills rising sharply again in April 2023 emphasises the need for government to set out the details of any future targeted support sooner rather than later, in addition to how the country will establish its longer-term energy security.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt vows government will prioritise help for most vulnerable
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government would prioritise help for the vulnerable after the rate of Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September, up from 9.9 per cent in August.
The figure is usually used as the benchmark to raise benefits and the state pension, but the government has refused to confirm that payments will keep pace with rising prices.
Mr Hunt said: “I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills.
“This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone.
“We have acted decisively to protect households and businesses from significant rises in their energy bills this winter, with the government's energy price guarantee holding down peak inflation.”
Rising inflation is ‘Tory crisis being paid for by working people,’ Labour says
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Inflation figures this morning will bring more anxiety to families worried about the Tories' lack of grip on an economic crisis of their own making.
“It's clear that the damage has been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people.
“The facts speak for themselves: mortgage costs are soaring, borrowing costs are up, living standards down and we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.
“What we need now is to restore financial credibility and a serious plan for growth that puts working people first. That is what Labour will bring.”
UK inflation hits 40-year high
Inflation returned to a 40-year high last month of 10.1 per cent after food prices soared.
The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September from 9.9 per cent in August, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Inflation was slightly higher than economists had expected. They had predicted a figure of 10 per cent.
It matches the 40-year high inflation rate hit in July and remains well above the government’s target of 2 per cent. The figure was last higher in 1982.
Good morning
