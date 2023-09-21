Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After fourteen straight increases, the Bank of England has held interest rates at 5.25 per cent, after a surprise reduction in inflation.

It is the first time since November 2021 that the Bank has frozen rates but officials have left the door open to further rises in the future, as they struggle to get inflation down to 2 per cent.

Economists and mortgage brokers have predicted that any further increase in rates was “diminishing fast” and predicted they “are already at their peak”. But with many households still struggling, will the freeze help?

The Independent’s Maira Butt took to the streets of London to ask people what they thought of the news, and the reaction was decidedly mixed.

Laila Brammeld, 27, HR Professional (The Independent )

While most felt a freeze was better than an increase, others said it wouldn’t make much difference to the cost of living crisis and soaring prices.

Many felt the Bank keeping borrowing costs at the same rate did not go far enough to reduce uncertainty about their futures.

Laila Brammeld, 27, HR worker

“At least it gives us some stability which would have been good a couple of months back when I was buying a house. Mortgage rates were up and down every day, one day it was 4.3 per cent which is what we ended up.

“Then literally the following week it went up to 6 per cent. Luckily, we got in just quick enough, but sometimes it’s too late for people.”

Fergal Kilroy, 48, Marketing Director (The Independent)

Fergal Kilroy, 48, marketing director

“It’s good for those on mortgages. I hope it keeps other borrowing down like credit cards.

“Their pricing is out of control. You don’t feel like your life’s improving no matter how hard you work. I think we need an election and new leadership.”

Paulin Shek, 30, Software Engineer (The Independent )

Paulin Shek, 30, software engineer

“I don’t know a lot about it, I feel relieved because my mortgage is getting renewed next year.

“But the divide between rich and poor is getting worse. I’m quite lucky, my partner and I have a high salary. We feel safe, but there’s another half of society who aren’t.”

Alex Oyekola, 27, Software Tester (The Independent)

Alex Oyekola, 27, software tester

“I feel good and bad. It shows there’s a curb on inflation. We don’t want rising prices. The cost of living has been a bane for God knows how long, for all of us.

“Good for homeowners but it’s been kind of hard for me, I’m trying to be a first-time buyer, and it’s been hard with rising interest rates.”

Mat Batten, 34, Developer (The Independent)

Mat Batten, 34, developer

“I want to see them do something more constructive than what we’re hearing. I don’t think it’s going to help with the cost of things.

“I know people who are doing things they wouldn’t normally have done five or ten years ago, like payday loans and side hustles. I’m hoping to get married next year but it might be the year after given what’s going on.”

Dan Morrison, 51, Money Broker (The Independent)

Dan Morrison, 51, money broker

“It’s the right thing to do. They were split too, 5 to 4 on the decision, so it was close. Inflation going down yesterday impacted the decision and spooked them.

“Rishi Sunak has taken credit for it, even though it’s nothing to do with him, but he’s an absolute fool isn’t he? People see inflation coming down and think prices are, but it just means they’re going up slower.”

Ilias Okoosi (The Independent )

Ilias Okoosi, 29, software engineer

“We’re still seeing inflation rates as some of the highest in Europe. That worries me. We’re harming so many sections of society but we’re not really seeing the results.

“I’m a renter myself. My landlord is going to say ‘Hey, my fees have gone up and we’re going to have to pass that on’. It’s sad to see we’re screwing up the economy but we’re not really dealing with the issues.”