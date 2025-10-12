Israel denies UK played ‘key role’ securing Gaza ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel has firmly rejected a UK Cabinet minister’s assertion that Britain played a "key role" in securing the Gaza ceasefire, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer prepares to join other world leaders at a peace summit on the Middle East.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s deputy foreign minister, Sharren Haskel, directly challenged the claim, stating she would "have to contradict" the idea that Britain was a leading player "behind the scenes".

Earlier on Sunday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson had defended the UK’s diplomatic efforts towards ending the conflict in Gaza, where a fragile truce is holding following an agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump.

"We have played a key role behind the scenes in shaping this," Ms Phillipson told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

When asked to elaborate on Britain’s contribution, she added: "These are complex matters of diplomacy that we are involved in but we do welcome and recognise the critical role that the American government played in getting us to this point."

On Sunday afternoon, Ms Haskel went further, criticising the UK’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood and accusing Britain of diminishing the prospect of peace by emboldening Hamas.

“The Government of the UK, Macron’s plan, the whole conversation about declaring a Palestinian state – we disagree with you,” she told Sky News.

open image in gallery Benjamin Netanyahu’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said she would ‘have to contradict’ the assertion that Britain had been a leading player ‘behind the scenes’ ( New Hope )

Asked about Ms Phillipson’s characterisation of the UK’s efforts, the minister said: “Well, I have to contradict her words, unfortunately.

“Unfortunately, with the declaration of the Palestinian state during a very sensitive time two months ago when the teams were already around the table negotiating, when we truly believe we are able to reach a deal; the message that the UK Government sent Hamas was the message that: the longer they continue this war, they will be rewarded.”

The UK joined countries including France, Australia and Canada last month in confirming recognition of Palestinian statehood in a historic if largely symbolic move leaders said was intended to safeguard the prospect of a two-state solution.

The Prime Minister will attend the “signing ceremony” for the Gaza peace plan in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday, where he is expected to heap praise on Mr Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Sir Keir will pay “particular tribute” to the US leader and partners in the region for “bringing us to this point” before calling for “swift progress towards phase two”, Downing Street said.

French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Saturday.

The 20-point plan brokered by the US president calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel.

An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside the enclave.

The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50 per cent of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines.

open image in gallery Sir Keir will attend the Sharm El Sheikh peace summit on Monday ( PA )

Under the terms of the agreement, the first phase of the plan is expected to see remaining hostages returned to their families and Palestinian prisoners released by Monday morning.

The Government has already said there are no plans to send British troops to be part of the multinational force that will monitor the truce.

Meanwhile, former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair was poised to be involved in a “Board of Peace” supervising governance in Gaza under proposals from Washington.

Asked whether he had consulted the Prime Minister before agreeing to this role, which Hamas have said he would not be welcome in, Ms Phillipson said: “I’m afraid I simply can’t answer that question.

“What I do know is what happens in the next phase of the peace process that needs to take place will be a matter for the Americans, for the Israelis and for others.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel dismissed the Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt as a “photo opportunity” on Sunday.

“I think we have to be honest (about) the fact that Britain has had no role – no role whatsoever – under Keir Starmer’s Government, in even getting to this very seismic and momentous moment,” she told the BBC.

“I think it’s extraordinary that Keir Starmer apparently is going to Egypt tomorrow when we’ve got plenty of domestic issues that he should be resolving.”

About 200 US troops have arrived in Israel, where they are expected to set up a centre to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid and provide security assistance, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The Gaza war was triggered when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.

In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half the deaths were women and children.

The United Nations and many independent experts consider the ministry’s figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.