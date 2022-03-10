ITV off air and staff evacuated amid police incident
‘Security alert’ triggers evacuation of television studios in west London
ITV has gone off air after police evacuated the television studios and the surrounding area in west London following reports of a “suspicious item”.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a “security alert” shortly after 11am on Thursday at at Wood Lane in White City.
“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered,” the force said in a statement.
“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.
“The incident was stood down shortly before 12.49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.“
A photo posted on Twitter showed a police cordon with officers preventing staff from accessing the studios.
ITV show This Morning was forced to issue an apology for the “break in live programming”.
A statement said: “We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”
Loose Women, which followed This Morning in the TV schedule, was also being broadcast as a pre-recorded episode.
More follows...
