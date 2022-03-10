ITV off air and staff evacuated amid police incident

ITV has gone off air after police evacuated the television studios and the surrounding area in west London following reports of a “suspicious item”.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a “security alert” shortly after 11am on Thursday at at Wood Lane in White City.

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered,” the force said in a statement.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12.49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.“

A photo posted on Twitter showed a police cordon with officers preventing staff from accessing the studios.

ITV show This Morning was forced to issue an apology for the “break in live programming”.

A statement said: “We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

Loose Women, which followed This Morning in the TV schedule, was also being broadcast as a pre-recorded episode.

More follows...