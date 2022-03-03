Captain Tom’s daughter states ‘we’re not hiding anything’ in This Morning interview

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter has defended herself amid the allegations she stole some of her later father’s fundraised money.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 51, has insisted “we’re not hiding anything”.

Speaking on This Morning on Wednesday, she explained that whilst she had been “incredibly naïve”, that “doesn’t mean we’re bad”.

Hannah, who is the interim chief executive of the charity named after her war veteran father, added: “Hold my feet to the flame. I am guarding my dad’s legacy … we’d never hurt it.”

