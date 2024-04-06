Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The devastated mother of a missing 23-year-old university graduate has begged anyone who might have found his phone to come forward.

Jack O’Sullivan’s mother Catherine said finding his phone would give police an indication of where he disappeared over a month ago in Bristol.

Mr O’Sullivan was last seen at around 3.15am on Saturday 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road, Bristol, after attending a birthday party with friends.

His mother said: “It just doesn’t make any sense. My appeal really would be if somebody picked up a phone for whatever reason or passed a smashed phone or anything, that would give us an indication of where that phone went.”

Avon and Somerset Police said at 3.24am he tried to make a call to a friend who was still at the party, but when the friend called back ten minutes later, Mr O’Sullivan answered but only managed to say “hello” before the line cut out.

Mrs O’Sullivan said the friend left the party soon after. “She tried and tried to get hold of him but couldn’t. She sent messages to him saying, ‘Please let me know where you are, please let me know you’re OK’ and ‘’please let me know when you get home’.”

His mother has been returning to the spot every day in the hope of finding out more information on the whereabouts of her son.

She told BBC Breakfast: “We have tried to retrace his steps because we have footage of him. We have come out at three o’clock in the morning into the area to walk the route we know he took. We wanted to see how well-lit it might be and to search for an answer really.”

Specialist divers from Avon and Somerset Police have been searching the River Avon and the Cumberland Basin area for Mr O’Sullivan.

Police describe Jack as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair. He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.

Speaking at the site of Jack’s last confirmed location, senior investigating officer DI Jason Chidgey said: “This is an incredibly difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our efforts to try and find him.

“It has been one month since Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbells, please check back to Saturday 2 March and see if you notice anything or anyone meeting Jack’s description.

“The smallest bit of information could make a huge difference in our investigation so, even if you don’t think it is important, we encourage people to still get in touch with us.

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night.

“Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon – due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen – and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”

Anyone who spots Jack is asked to call 999 and give the reference 5224055172 to the call handler.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, or have some footage which could aid the investigation, call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 or get in touch on the website.