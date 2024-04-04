These are the last known moments of a 23-year-old man who disappeared after a night out with friends in Bristol.

Jack O’Sullivan was last seen at around 3.15am on 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way of Bristol.

Police have described his disappearance as “very out of character”.

Mr O’Sullivan is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.