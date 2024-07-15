Tenerife mapped: Where was Jay Slater last seen and where was the body found?

Support truly

Human remains have been found in the area where missing British teenager Jay Slater vanished in northern Tenerife, according to Spanish police.

The Civil Guard said the evidence strongly suggested the remains found near Masca, north western Tenerife, were those of the 19-year-old, who went missing on the Spanish island nearly a month ago.

DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy to uncover the cause of death, police added.

Charity LBT Global said that, while formal identification has not yet taken place, the remains were found with the 19-year-old's clothes.

The organisation, which supports the families of British people missing overseas, said: "LBT Global is saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater.

"It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone's last location.

"Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater's possessions and clothes.

"LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news."

Mr Slater was last seen “walking away fast” from the remote village of Buenavista del Norte after travelling there with two people he had met at a musical festival around 27 miles further south of the island on 17 June.

The apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service.

The cafe owner said she saw Mr Slater walk out of the village, and his phone was last detected in the Rural de Teno National Park. He had earlier called friends to say he was lost and had 1 per cent battery left on his phone.

Mr Slater also phoned his friend Brad Hargreaves, who heard him “sliding” over gravel which indicated he had left the main road in the national park.

His friend Lucy Law told the Manchester Evening News that one of the people Mr Slater had met had driven them back to his apartment in a hire car and the missing man had not realised how far away it was.

“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there,” she said.

“But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using his maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”