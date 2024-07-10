✕ Close Exploring the isolated Tenerife landscape of Jay Slater's last known location

Jay Slater’s father has voiced his frustration at the lack of officials assisting the search for his son as he calls for Interpol to take over.

Warren Slater has called for the British authorities and the international criminal police to get involved after the Spanish Police search for the apprentice bricklayer ended on June 30.

He told MailOnline: “We need to, as a full family, do a proper press conference and ask the British authorities to help. He’s a British citizen. Get Interpol involved.

“It’s just us. I haven’t got a team. We need a team to come over here and find out for us what the police are doing and what we need to do.

“Our hands are tied over here, we need experts. How long can you stay here for? It’ll take an army 10 years to cover all this. I’d employ a team of Gurkhas.”

The search for his 19-year-old son has now entered its fourth week. Warren and Jay’s brother Zak are continuing to search near to his last known location in a “treacherous” gorge with a small group of local volunteers.