Jay Slater’s father has voiced his frustration as the search for his 19-year-old son enters a fourth week.

It is now three weeks exactly since the teenager vanished in Tenerife’s Rural de Teno park on Monday 17 June.

The case has captured the attention of the nation, with over £50,000 being donated to the 19-year-old’s family, who have flown out to continue searching for him - despite authorities ending the official search a week ago.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, said the family has been “overwhelmed” by the support as she issued an update on the GoFundMe.

She said local volunteer groups had offered to continue searching and that they are also in contact with “experienced groups” who have offered assistance.

That included Jay’s father, Warren Slater, who carried out a search with the teenager’s uncle and brother, close to the last location Jay’s phone “pinged” on Saturday.

But he has voiced his concern over the theories over his son’s disapperance, and the local police response. He told MailOnline: “Everything stinks. It’s just a riddle and I don’t know the outcome.”

He also spoke of his frustration over a woman at a restaurant who he said last saw his son walking the wrong way before he vanished.