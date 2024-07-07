Jay Slater missing - latest: Teen’s family ‘not going anywhere’ as they continue search in ‘treacherous gorge’
Investigation into Jay Slater’s disappearance in Tenerife continues
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Jay Slater’s family have continued their search for the missing teenager in a ‘treacherous’ gorge as they vow to remain in Tenerife.
Spanish authorities culled their search last Sunday after 13 days of searching for the apprentice bricklayer in the Rural de Teno park.
However, his family and a few volunteers have remained on the island as they continue to scour near the last location Jay’s phone was tracked to.
Jay’s uncle, father and brother were joined by local hiker Juan Garcia on Saturday who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.
Asked how the family are coping, Jay’s uncle told SkyNews: “It’s just torture.”
Jay, 19, vanished the morning on Monday June 17 after he embarked on an 11 hour walk towards his accommodation after visiting an AirBnb with two men he had met.
He called his friend at around 8.50am to tell her he was lost, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.
Jay Slater’s family ‘not going anywhere’ as they continue search in ‘treacherous gorge’
Jay Slater’s family have continued their search for the missing teenager in a ‘treacherous’ gorge as they vow to remain in Tenerife.
Spanish authorities culled their search last Sunday after 13 days of searching for the apprentice bricklayer in the Rural de Teno park.
However, his family and a few volunteers have remained on the island as they continue to scour near the last location Jay’s phone was tracked to.
Jay’s uncle, father and brother were joined by local hiker Juan Garcia on Saturday who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.
Asked how the family are coping, Jay’s uncle told SkyNews: “It’s just torture.”
TikToker lived off Doritos while scouring the mountains of Tenerife searching for missing Jay Slater
A TikToker flew back to London following his two-week search of Tenerife for missing Jay Slater because he claimed he no longer felt safe on the party island.
But sick trolls were waiting for Callum Fahim as he touched down in the capital on Thursday after tracking his flight number from his livestreams online.
The keen hiker flew out to the Spanish island to help in the hunt for the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire who vanished after a night out on holiday, in a case which has gripped the world.
Mr Fahim said the situation had become “horrific” after he received a terrifying cryptic warning on social media, which read: “Be careful people are going to find you at the airport take extra care. He said he would love to get hold of you.”
My colleague Barney Davis has the full story:
TikToker lived off Doritos while scouring Tenerife searching for missing Jay Slater
Callum Fahim said he has barely slept and lived off Doritos and Appletisers as he searched for Jay Slater over the past fortnight
Lucy Law shares new photo of missing Jay Slater
Jay Slater’s friend, Lucy Law, has shared a new image of the pair as the investigation into the teenager’s disappearance nears the three-week mark.
Lucy is thought to be the last person to have spoken to Jay, shared an image of them both to her Instagram with a tearful emoji and heart.
The Lancashire apprentice bricklayer called Lucy at around 8:50am when he told her he was lost in the Rural de Teno park, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.
‘We ain’t drug mules’ Jay Slater’s friend hits back at trolls
Brad Hargreaves travelled out with Jay Slater to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival - and has found himself the subject of internet trolls.
In response, he wrote a message on Instagram in which he hit out at the conspiracy theories circulating.
“Thinkin I’m involved in it all is beyond me,” he wrote.
“We’ve been mates for years, came on our first holiday together and unfortunately this has happened.
“We ain’t drug mules or whatever.... people need to know the facts before talking sh** on the internet...”
Jay Slater could still be alive surviving off ‘rainwater and plants’, private investigator suggests
A private investigator has urged Jay Slater’s family “not to give up hope” as he suggests he could still be alive drinking “rainwater” and eating “plants”.
Juan García, an army reservist and private investigator, says he has been in touch with Jay Slater’s family and told The Times: “Two weeks is too premature to end the search.
“[Slater] could be alive somewhere — someone can drink from rainwater and eat plants. The family should not give up hope.”
Jay Slater’s family allowed to use own search teams - reports
Spanish authorities have reportedly given Jay Slater’s family permission to use their own search teams as the investigation into his disappearance nears the three-week mark.
Police called off the search for Mr Slater last Sunday having spent 13 days searching for the 19-year-old.
The investigation remains open and Jay’s family have vowed to stay on the island to continue the search. They have raised over £50,000 through a GoFundMe and have said they want to use the money to pay got specialist search teams.
Now, the Guardia Civil have told Sky News that search teams can come and help “without any problem” but must notify authorities for “good management of information and resources”.
They said they have not yet received a request.
Everything we know about Jay Slater missing in Tenerife
Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was last heard from on Monday, 17 June, as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
He had travelled to the tourist hotspot with friends to attend the music festival in Playa de Las Americas in what was his first holiday without his family.
Here we look at everything we know about the case:
Jay Slater: Everything we know about the Briton missing in Tenerife
Jay Slater missing in Tenerife after tourist embarked on 11 hour walk
‘We don’t need hikers, we need experts’ - Jay Slater’s mother
Jay Slater’s mother was asked about the efforts of TikToker and keen hiker, Callum Fahim, who has been out searching on the island for any trace of the 19-year-old.
He attracted international attention when Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, named him as one of the people she would be giving some money from the GoFundMe donations to.
But speaking to Sky News, Ms Duncan said they wanted to save the funds to pay for specialist search and rescue teams likely to cost thousands of pounds.
She said: “We appreciate every single person who’s come out. He’s a hiker. We don’t need hikers, we need experts.”
‘I’ve been living off BBQ Doritos and Appletisers’
With some still searching for Jay Slater in Tenerife, we spoke to TikToker and hiker Callum Fahim, who has been on his own personal search for the past two weeks.
“The most sleep I’ve had is about two hours because I have to plan all the routes overnight,” he said.
“I haven’t been able to eat properly; I’ve been living off BBQ Doritos and Appletisers.
Read Barney Davis’ interview here:
TikToker lived off Doritos while scouring Tenerife searching for missing Jay Slater
Callum Fahim said he has barely slept and lived off Doritos and Appletisers as he searched for Jay Slater over the past fortnight
The vanished of Tenerife: Other people who disappeared on the island where Jay Slater went missing
Tourists looking for an easygoing, fun holiday in the sun have headed to the island of Tenerife for decades.
From the party vibes of the neon-lit strip of Playa De Las Americas to the spiritual hikes across cacti-infested ravines in the heat, there is something for everyone.
But with its rocky cliff faces and harsh terrain, the island also has a dangerous side with completely inaccessible areas.
My colleague Barney Davis has the full story:
Tenerife’s missing: Other people who vanished on island where Jay Slater disappeared
Several people still remain missing on the island of Tenerife after vanishing decades ago
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments