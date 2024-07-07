✕ Close Exploring the isolated Tenerife landscape of Jay Slater's last known location

Jay Slater’s family have continued their search for the missing teenager in a ‘treacherous’ gorge as they vow to remain in Tenerife.

Spanish authorities culled their search last Sunday after 13 days of searching for the apprentice bricklayer in the Rural de Teno park.

However, his family and a few volunteers have remained on the island as they continue to scour near the last location Jay’s phone was tracked to.

Jay’s uncle, father and brother were joined by local hiker Juan Garcia on Saturday who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.

Asked how the family are coping, Jay’s uncle told SkyNews: “It’s just torture.”

Jay, 19, vanished the morning on Monday June 17 after he embarked on an 11 hour walk towards his accommodation after visiting an AirBnb with two men he had met.

He called his friend at around 8.50am to tell her he was lost, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.