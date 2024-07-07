Jay Slater’s mother provides GoFundMe update

Jay Slater missing - latest: Mother provides GoFundMe update as family search in ‘treacherous’ gorge
Investigation into Jay Slater’s disappearance in Tenerife continues
Jay Slater’s mother has provided an update on the fundraising page for the missing teenager, as his family continue their search for him in a “treacherous” gorge.
The search for the apprentice bricklayer is heading into its fourth week after he vanished in Tenerife’s Rural de Teno park on Monday 17 June.
The case captured the attention of the nation, with over £50,000 being donated to the 19-year-old’s family, who have flown out to continue searching for him - despite authorities culling the official search a week ago.
His mother, Debbie Duncan, said they have been “overwhelmed” by the support as she issued an update on the GoFundMe.
She said local volunteer groups had offered to continue searching and that they are also in contact with “experienced groups” who have offered assistance.
Jay’s uncle, father and brother scoured an area close to the last location Jay’s phone ‘pinged’ on Saturday.
They were joined by local hiker Juan Garcia on Saturday who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.
Jay knew men whose AirBnb he went back to ‘through friends’
The man whose AirBnb Jay Slater visited before disappearing said they knew each other through friends.
Ayub Qassim is believed to be one of two men who invited Jay Slater back to their holiday accommodation in Masca in the early hours of Monday morning.
Jay left the Airbnb at around 8am but having missed the bus back down to his own accommodation in Playa de Las Americas, he attempted an 11 hour journey through the remote and challenging terrain of Rural de Teno park.
Mr Qassim said Jay left the house “alive” and said he knew Jay “through friends”.
“I know Jay, through friends, I’m not going to bring someone back to mine if I don’t know them,” he told the MailOnline. “I don’t know if he had beef elsewhere because I don’t know him that well, I only know him through friends.”
He added: “He’s a cool guy, Jay. He ain’t got a problem with me, I haven’t got a problem with him or his mates. We just all talk to each other and everything was sweet.”
‘Sunglasses could be vital clue in hunt for Jay Slater’
Journalist Nick Pisa said he had spoken to a man who had “found a pair of sunglasses” on the gorge, and had handed them in to the police.
Pisa explained to GB News: “I’ve now spoken to an ex-British Army officer who found some sunglasses up there. He was asked not to put them in a plastic bag because of humidity, but to wrap them up in tissue paper, which he did.
“He handed them in and he had to give DNA and his fingerprints. The question is, are they connected to Jay?”
‘It’s just a riddle and I don’t know the answer'
Jay Slater’s father has spoken about the complexities in the search for his son as he continues to scour the Rural de Teno park.
Warren Slater joined a team of ten volunteers to continue the search near the village of Masca on Saturday.
While authorities have culled the search for Jay Slater, their investigation has continued.
Mr Slater told The Mirror: “Tell me where I look, I can only go off the last sighting, the woman in that restaurant saw him going the wrong way. Which human being lets a young boy go the wrong way? Everything stinks. It’s just a riddle and I don’t know the answer.”
‘We don’t need hikers, we need experts’ - Jay Slater’s mother
Jay Slater’s mother was asked about the efforts of TikToker and keen hiker, Callum Fahim, who has been out searching on the island for any trace of the 19-year-old.
He attracted international attention when Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, named him as one of the people she would be giving some money from the GoFundMe donations to.
But speaking to Sky News, Ms Duncan said they wanted to save the funds to pay for specialist search and rescue teams likely to cost thousands of pounds.
She said: “We appreciate every single person who’s come out. He’s a hiker. We don’t need hikers, we need experts.”
Jay Slater could still be alive surviving off ‘rainwater and plants’, private investigator suggests
A private investigator has urged Jay Slater’s family “not to give up hope” as he suggests he could still be alive drinking “rainwater” and eating “plants”.
Juan García, an army reservist and private investigator, says he has been in touch with Jay Slater’s family and told The Times: “Two weeks is too premature to end the search.
“[Slater] could be alive somewhere — someone can drink from rainwater and eat plants. The family should not give up hope.”
Mystery surrounding ‘Jonny Vegas’ character continues
Mystery has continued to surround the two men staying at the AirBnb that Jay Slater visited before going missing.
Jay returned to the AirBnb in the early hours of the morning on the day he went missing with two men he had met in Tenerife. He left the holiday accommodation at around 7:30am and, after missing a bus back to where he was staying, went missing while embarking on an 11 hour hike.
One of the men staying at the AirBnb has been confirmed as Mr Qassim, who previously told the MailOnline that Jay left the property “alive” and well.
The other man was thought to be an unidentified man with the elusive nickname ‘Jonny Vegas’.
However, a TV-detective investigating Jay Slater’s disappearance has claimed the mysterious ‘Jonny Vegas’ character is Ayub Qassim himself.
Mark Williams-Thomas claims he has spoken to Mr Qassim who reportedly confirmed it was his own nickname.
He told The Mail Online: “We know the two men that took Jay back to their rental apartment were key people to speak to.
“And as a result, I’ve now spoken in some detail to one of these men, Ayub Qassim, who is known as Johnny Vegas.”
The detective - who flew out to Tenerife to conduct his own investigation - also said: “And I’ve also identified the other male who was with him, but I’ve not yet spoken to him”.
Qassim has not commented on the Mail’s report.
Debbie Duncan’s full GoFundMe statement
“Hello everyone, I wanted to give you all an update on our continued efforts to find our Jay. “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have received and would like to thank the local hiking group for all of their help planning the routes to find our Jay. We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search. While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help. “We also continue to be contacted by experienced groups offering to support our search. We are busy talking to them about what they can do to assist. But in order for us to employ their help, they need to have permission from the Spanish authorities. “We will be sure to keep you all updated on our progress and are so grateful for your continued support to bring our boy home. Please keep sharing and supporting our fundraiser however you can.”
Jay’s family describe ‘treacherous’ terrain search is now focused on
Jay Slater’s family have described the incredibly challenging terrain in which they have resumed the search for the missing 19-year-old in Tenerife.
Jay’s father, brother and uncle were joined by a small group of volunteers on Saturday as they searched a ‘treacherous’ gorge for the apprentice bricklayer.
His uncle, Glen Duncan, described moments where he himself was “just trying to find my own way out to safety,” rather than looking for Jay.
He told the Manchester Evening News: “It’s so easy to get lost down there. There was a group of us and you can’t see anybody. It got to a point where I wasn’t even looking for my nephew, I was just trying to find my own way out to safety.”
Jay Slater’s mother provides GoFundMe update
Jay Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, said they have been “overwhelmed” by the support as she issued an update on the family’s GoFundMe.
She said local volunteer groups had offered to continue searching and that they are also in contact with “experienced groups” who have offered assistance.
Over £51,000 has been donated to the fundraiser so far.
We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search,” she said.
“While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help. “We also continue to be contacted by experienced groups offering to support our search. We are busy talking to them about what they can do to assist. But in order for us to employ their help, they need to have permission from the Spanish authorities.”
The Guardia Civil told SkyNews that external search groups could come and help “without any problem” but must notify authorities for “good management of information and resources”.
They said they have not yet received a request.
Phone could have been ‘thrown’ into bushes - report
A journalist covering the Jay Slater search in Tenerife has said police are considering the possibility his phone was “thrown” into undergrowth.
Although the official search for the 19-year-old was culled by authorities a week ago, his family and a small group of volunteers have continued to scour the area his phone last ‘pinged’ to.
Journalist Nick Pisa said that a former army officer told him that the last known location was “rather surprising because it was really steep to get to, and it was covered in undergrowth and cacti.”
He told GB News: “He said to get there you’d have to need a machete. Or he suggested, someone had thrown the phone into that growth.”
