Jay Slater’s mother provides GoFundMe update

Jay Slater’s mother has provided an update on the fundraising page for the missing teenager, as his family continue their search for him in a “treacherous” gorge.

The search for the apprentice bricklayer is heading into its fourth week after he vanished in Tenerife’s Rural de Teno park on Monday 17 June.

The case captured the attention of the nation, with over £50,000 being donated to the 19-year-old’s family, who have flown out to continue searching for him - despite authorities culling the official search a week ago.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, said they have been “overwhelmed” by the support as she issued an update on the GoFundMe.

She said local volunteer groups had offered to continue searching and that they are also in contact with “experienced groups” who have offered assistance.

Jay’s uncle, father and brother scoured an area close to the last location Jay’s phone ‘pinged’ on Saturday.

They were joined by local hiker Juan Garcia on Saturday who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.