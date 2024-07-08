Jay Slater missing - latest: Mother provides GoFundMe update as family search in ‘treacherous’ gorge
Investigation into Jay Slater’s disappearance in Tenerife continues
Jay Slater’s mother has provided an update on the fundraising page for the missing teenager as his family continue their search in a “treacherous” gorge.
The search for the apprentice bricklayer is heading into its fourth week after he vanished in Tenerife’s Rural de Teno park on Monday 17 June.
The case captured the attention of the nation, with over £50,000 being donated to the 19-year-old’s family, who have flown out to continue searching for him - despite authorities ending the official search a week ago.
His mother, Debbie Duncan, said the family has been “overwhelmed” by the support as she issued an update on the GoFundMe.
She said local volunteer groups had offered to continue searching and that they are also in contact with “experienced groups” who have offered assistance.
Jay’s uncle, father and brother scoured an area close to the last location Jay’s phone “pinged” on Saturday.
They were joined on Saturday by local hiker Juan Garcia, who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.
Women’s clothes amongst ‘eerie signs of signs of life’ found at ravine near Jay Slater search
“Eerie signs of life” have been spotted near the ravine near where Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife.
When the apprentice bricklayer went missing on the morning of June 17, a huge search was launched in the remote Rural de Teno national park.
After embarking on an 11-hour hike back to his accommodation, the 19-year-old’s phone last location was recorded near a ravine in the challenging terrain.
On Thursday, Mail+ reporters visited the ravine and found: “Shoelaces tied with twigs to form haunting symbols like something out of a horror film, empty water bottles, and — most strange of all — a set of clean women’s clothes.”
Debbie Duncan’s full GoFundMe statement
“Hello everyone, I wanted to give you all an update on our continued efforts to find our Jay.
“We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have received and would like to thank the local hiking group for all of their help planning the routes to find our Jay. We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search. While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help.
“We also continue to be contacted by experienced groups offering to support our search. We are busy talking to them about what they can do to assist. But in order for us to employ their help, they need to have permission from the Spanish authorities.
“We will be sure to keep you all updated on our progress and are so grateful for your continued support to bring our boy home. Please keep sharing and supporting our fundraiser however you can.”
Mystery surrounding ‘Jonny Vegas’ character continues
Mystery has continued to surround the two men staying at the AirBnb that Jay Slater visited before going missing.
Jay returned to the AirBnb in the early hours of the morning on the day he went missing with two men he had met in Tenerife. He left the holiday accommodation at around 7:30am and, after missing a bus back to where he was staying, went missing while embarking on an 11 hour hike.
One of the men staying at the AirBnb has been confirmed as Mr Qassim, who previously told the MailOnline that Jay left the property “alive” and well.
The other man was thought to be an unidentified man with the elusive nickname ‘Jonny Vegas’.
However, a TV-detective investigating Jay Slater’s disappearance has claimed the mysterious ‘Jonny Vegas’ character is Ayub Qassim himself.
Mark Williams-Thomas claims he has spoken to Mr Qassim who reportedly confirmed it was his own nickname.
He told The Mail Online: “We know the two men that took Jay back to their rental apartment were key people to speak to.
“And as a result, I’ve now spoken in some detail to one of these men, Ayub Qassim, who is known as Johnny Vegas.”
The detective - who flew out to Tenerife to conduct his own investigation - also said: “And I’ve also identified the other male who was with him, but I’ve not yet spoken to him”.
Qassim has not commented on the Mail’s report.
Jay Slater’s family ‘not going anywhere’ as they continue search in ‘treacherous gorge’
Jay Slater’s family have continued their search for the missing teenager in a ‘treacherous’ gorge as they vow to remain in Tenerife.
Spanish authorities culled their search last Sunday after 13 days of searching for the apprentice bricklayer in the Rural de Teno park.
However, his family and a few volunteers have remained on the island as they continue to scour near the last location Jay’s phone was tracked to.
Jay’s uncle, father and brother were joined by local hiker Juan Garcia on Saturday who said the area was a “labyrinth” and that the operation was “like looking for a needle in a haystack”.
Asked how the family are coping, Jay’s uncle told SkyNews: “It’s just torture.”
‘A very popular young man with a large circle of friends’
Jay Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, revealed more about her son as she issued a statement through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global this week.
She said: “My son, Jay Dean Slater, came to the holiday island of Tenerife on 13 June with his friend to attend a music festival. On 17 June after not returning to his apartment he was reported as a missing person.
“Jay is a normal guy who is in his third year of an apprenticeship, and he is a very popular young man with a large circle of friends.
“We are a very close family and are absolutely devastated about his disappearance. Words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing. He is our beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him and we just want to find him.”
‘We ain’t drug mules’ Jay Slater’s friend hits back at trolls - ICYMI
Brad Hargreaves travelled out with Jay Slater to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival - and has found himself the subject of internet trolls.
In response, he wrote a message on Instagram in which he hit out at the conspiracy theories circulating.
“Thinkin I’m involved in it all is beyond me,” he wrote.
“We’ve been mates for years, came on our first holiday together and unfortunately this has happened.
“We ain’t drug mules or whatever.... people need to know the facts before talking sh** on the internet...”
ICYMI: Lucy Law shares new photo of missing Jay Slater
Jay Slater’s friend, Lucy Law, has shared a new image of the pair as the investigation into the teenager’s disappearance nears the three-week mark.
Lucy is thought to be the last person to have spoken to Jay, shared an image of them both to her Instagram with a tearful emoji and heart.
The Lancashire apprentice bricklayer called Lucy at around 8:50am when he told her he was lost in the Rural de Teno park, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.
