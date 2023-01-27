Firefighter dies after blaze at historic Jenners building in Edinburgh

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A firefighter who helped tackle a huge blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh has died.

Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries as the inferno ripped through the former department store, which started on Monday.

Mr Martin joined emergency services as they raced to the building following reports of a fire at the premises, while thick smoke billowed through the Scottish capital.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance along with four other firefighters, where he died on Friday.

Two were treated for burns and two for smoke inhalation and have since been discharged. A police officer was taken to the same hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and later released.

Barry Martin, 38, died after he was critically injured at a fire at the former Jenners building (PA)

Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured at the Balmoral Bar in Edinburgh in 2009.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s interim chief officer has said he and his colleagues were “devastated” at his death.

Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this afternoon following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.

“Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday’s fire.

“I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

Mr Martin was one of five firefighters taken to hospital following the blaze at the building on Princes Street (PA)

“Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him. I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private.”

Images and footage captured the flames tearing through the Victorian era Jenners building – previously one of the world’s oldest department stores prior to its closure for restoration in 2021.

Multiple buildings were evacuated, including bustling shops and hotels, as emergency service vehicles spilled out into the surrounding streets.

At its height, 22 fire appliances were sent to the scene at Rose Street, with more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze, which was reported at about 11.30am.

Witnesses saw a soot-covered firefighter being helped from the building by colleagues.

