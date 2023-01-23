Fire tears through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge fire has broken out at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Flames were seen tearing through what was one of the world’s oldest department stores prior to its closure for restoration in 2021, with thick smoke billowing through the heart of Scotland’s capital.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to fire at the six-storey building just before 11:30am on Monday.

The 185-year-old store was found “well alight” and a total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the city centre’s East End, where the store straddles Princes Street and Rose Street, two of the capital’s busiest pedestrian thoroughfares.

No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed.

Founded in 1838, Jenners had been one of the longest-running department stores in the world to trade from the same site. The building near Edinburgh’s St Andrew’s Square was redesigned in 1985 by architect William Hamilton Beattie after the original was destroyed in a fire.

The building was bought six years ago by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsenfor a reported £53m, having been sold to private investors in 2005 after the Jenners brand and property was bought by House of Fraser.

The department store closed its doors to shoppers in 2021, and had been undergoing a four-year restoration project – with plans to turn parts of the building into a hotel, rooftop bar and cafe.

Some buidings nearby have been evacuated due to the fire, including a neighbouring Marks and Spencer and the Mercure Hotel.

“I work at one of the businesses nearby and I nipped out for lunch and tried to get in but we have been evacuated,” said one worker.

“I was aware of the sirens and it was one of my team that said Jenners was on fire. The building’s beautiful. It’s such a beautiful piece of architecture, it’s such a shame, especially with it shutting down and lying kind of empty.”

Jenners boasted an impressive array of shops over multiple floors (Roz Sheffield via Flickr)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday January 23 to reports of a building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and, on arrival, firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

More follows...