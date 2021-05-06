✕ Close French boats protest off Jersey over post-Brexit fishing rights

France’s fishing fleet has descended on Jersey, after threatening to blockade the port of St Helier amid a post-Brexit fishing dispute with the Channel Island.

At just before 7am on Thursday, a flotilla of around 70 vessels was heading to the mouth of the port, according to the BBC.

Despite calling for an urgent need for de-escalation on Wednesday, the British government sent two Royal Navy vessels to Jersey, with HMS Severn and HMS Tamar now on hand to “monitor the situation”.

This comes after French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned on Tuesday that Paris could take “retaliatory measures” over the fishing dispute, including potentially cutting off the island’s electricity.

Jersey’s external affairs minister Ian Gorst has described the threats as “disproportionate”.

France fishermen are worried about their livelihoods after their pre-existing arrangements with Jersey - set out under the 2000 Granville Bay Agreement - were scrapped because of Brexit.

A spokesperson for the fishermen told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that if the current situation was not rectified, it would “kill 70 per cent of the French fleet”.