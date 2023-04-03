Jet2 flight forced to divert to Newquay after medical emergency onboard

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester was forced to divert to Cornwall after a medical emergency onboard.

The flight landed at Cornwall Airport Newquay shortly before 6pm on Sunday due to a customer “requiring medical attention”.

The airline the sudden diversion, which happened around three-and-a-half hours into the journey.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Flight LS756 from Tenerife to Manchester has diverted to Cornwall Airport Newquay, due to a customer requiring medical attention.”

The flight departed Tenerife airport shortly before 2pm and landed in Newquay at 5.45pm.

No other information is available at this stage.

It comes after a Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing last month after a passenger became unwell on a flight to Glasgow and died.

Concerns were raised when the 44-year-old man “didn’t wake up” on the flight, which departed from Antalya, Turkey on 7 March.

Members of the cabin crew performed CPR on the man for 40 minutes, according to the Daily Record.

However, despite the efforts of the staff, the man, who was understood to be travelling alone, died.

A passenger, who did not wish to be named, said the cabin crew members desperately tried to resuscitate the man and gave him mouth-to-mouth.