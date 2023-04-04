Jet2 passenger dies on flight from Tenerife to UK forcing emergency landing

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A passenger died on board a Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester that was forced to make an emergency landing.

The flight landed at Cornwall Airport Newquay shortly before 6pm on Sunday due to someone on board requiring medical attention.

A fellow passenger described efforts made to try and resuscitate a woman while the plane was still in the air.

“The cabin crew put out an announcement for any medical staff on board,” they told the Manchester Evening News. “Then the plane took a very dramatic veer to the right and it was clear something had changed and we needed to land straight away.

“Quite a few people were visibly upset and emotional by what was going on. She passed out, and they had oxygen on board and a defibrillator on board and started performing CPR. They did this for around an hour until we landed at Newquay.”

The flight had departed Tenerife airport shortly before 2pm and made a sudden diversion, landing in Newquay at 5.45pm.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Flight LS756 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cornwall Airport Newquay on Sunday (2nd April) evening, due to a customer requiring medical attention. Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer has sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We would like to express our thanks to our crew, as well as other customers who provided assistance onboard.”

It comes after a Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing last month after a passenger became unwell on a flight to Glasgow and died.

Concerns were raised when the 44-year-old man “didn’t wake up” on the flight, which departed from Antalya, Turkey on 7 March.

Members of the cabin crew performed CPR on the man for 40 minutes, according to the Daily Record.

Recommended Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea

However, despite the efforts of the staff, the man, who was understood to be travelling alone, died.

A passenger, who did not wish to be named, said the cabin crew members desperately tried to resuscitate the man and gave him mouth-to-mouth.