Air Force One will touch down at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening, marking the start of US President Joe Biden‘s four-day trip to the island of Ireland.

The visit has been timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles.

Mr Biden will also use the visit to reconnect with his family in Co Louth and Mayo, as well as attending several engagements in Dublin.

A huge security operation has swung into place on both sides of the border, with the public warned to expect delays in areas where the president will visit.

The US president will be greeted by the prime minister Rishi Sunak when he arrives in Belfast and they will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

He will then head to Ulster University to speak about the “tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

Mr Biden will then travel to Co Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born, before a tour of Carlingford Castle on Wednesday before spending the night in Dublin.