Joe Biden news – live: US president set to arrive in Belfast tonight
The US president - who has Irish ancestry - has timed the visit to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Air Force One will touch down at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening, marking the start of US President Joe Biden‘s four-day trip to the island of Ireland.
The visit has been timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles.
Mr Biden will also use the visit to reconnect with his family in Co Louth and Mayo, as well as attending several engagements in Dublin.
A huge security operation has swung into place on both sides of the border, with the public warned to expect delays in areas where the president will visit.
The US president will be greeted by the prime minister Rishi Sunak when he arrives in Belfast and they will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.
He will then head to Ulster University to speak about the “tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.
Mr Biden will then travel to Co Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born, before a tour of Carlingford Castle on Wednesday before spending the night in Dublin.
What are Joe Biden’s Irish roots?
Joe Biden will arrive in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday evening to mark the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
For an American president with deep Irish roots, it won’t be a typical trip to the ancestral homeland.
Mr Biden is expected to meet representatives from five Northern Irish political parties at a time when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is continuing to boycott the devolved power-sharing government in Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trading rules that treat the province differently to the rest of the UK.
Joe Sommerlad has the details.
US president immensely proud of heritage and loves to quote Yeats and Heaney
Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president
The town of Ballina in Co Mayo will never have witnessed anything like the visit of Joe Biden, a relative of the US president has said.
Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of Mr Biden, said there is a “great buzz” in the area ahead of the president’s arrival.
Preparations are well under way for the event on Friday, which will be the culmination of Mr Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland.
Preparations are under way in Ballina for Friday’s event.
Huge security operation for Joe Biden visit underway
Dozens of police officers and secret service vehicles descended on Belfast on Tuesday morning in a major security operation ahead of US President Joe Biden‘s visit.
Bedford Street was closed to traffic, along with several side streets surrounding the Grand Central Hotel.
The street remained open to pedestrians as dozens of police and a number of armoured vehicles filled the area.
There were also several police vehicles surrounding Ulster University.
Mr Biden was due to visit the university’s new building on Wednesday before heading to the Republic of Ireland.
Anne Tennyson, from Belfast, welcomed the visit, despite the extensive security measures.
“I think it’s great, it’s great to see him coming here,” she said.
“It’s fantastic. Belfast has cleaned itself up and prepared for it and it’s looking great.”
