Police are investigating after a sensitive security document for Joe Biden’s Northern Ireland visit was found lying in a Belfast street by an “alarmed” resident, who said it appeared “highly sensitive”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland document, handed to the BBC, appeared to show how officers would secure inner Belfast while the US president stayed overnight at the Grand Central hotel, where he met with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, who has Irish ancestry, used his time in Belfast to say that he hoped Northern Ireland’s devolved power-sharing government could be restored soon – a call immediately rejected by the DUP.

After a gaffe at a pub in Dundalk in which he mistook the New Zealand All-Blacks rugby team for the “Black and Tans”, a contentious police unit from Ireland’s War of Independence era, Mr Biden was set for a series of official engagements in Dublin on Thursday.

Before giving an address to both houses of the Irish parliament, the Oireachtas, Mr Biden will visit president Michael D Higgins, and will meet premier Leo Varadkar.