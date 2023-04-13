Biden visit – latest news: US president meets Irish leader Michael D Higgins in Dublin
US president is on day two of visit to Republic of Ireland following stop over in Belfast on Wednesday
Police are investigating after a sensitive security document for Joe Biden’s Northern Ireland visit was found lying in a Belfast street by an “alarmed” resident, who said it appeared “highly sensitive”.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland document, handed to the BBC, appeared to show how officers would secure inner Belfast while the US president stayed overnight at the Grand Central hotel, where he met with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.
Mr Biden, who has Irish ancestry, used his time in Belfast to say that he hoped Northern Ireland’s devolved power-sharing government could be restored soon – a call immediately rejected by the DUP.
After a gaffe at a pub in Dundalk in which he mistook the New Zealand All-Blacks rugby team for the “Black and Tans”, a contentious police unit from Ireland’s War of Independence era, Mr Biden was set for a series of official engagements in Dublin on Thursday.
Before giving an address to both houses of the Irish parliament, the Oireachtas, Mr Biden will visit president Michael D Higgins, and will meet premier Leo Varadkar.
Biden to meet Irish president
US President Joe Biden will meet his Irish opposite number - Michael D Higgins - in Dublin on day two of his trip to Ireland.
Mr Biden will also address the Irish parliament, having visited Dundalk and Carlingford on Wednesday evening.
The US president is expected to inspect a military guard of honour, plant an oak tree to mark the occasion, to sign the visitors’ book and ring the Bell of Peace.
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Joe Biden did not discuss the leak of intelligence documents with Rishi Sunak when the two men met in Northern Ireland this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
"It did not come up, the leaked documents, in that conversation," she told reporters in Dublin where Biden is in the middle of a three-day Irish tour.
The US president and UK prime minister held talks with one another in Belfast on Wednesday.
Biden ‘had time of his life’ in County Louth, says White House
Joe Biden “had the time of his life in Co Louth”, the White House has said – despite his gaffe mixing up the New Zealand All Blacks and the Black and Tans.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “He had the chance to meet so many Irishmen and speak about the close ties between American and the Irish peoples.”
Mr Biden told a pub in County Louth on Wednesday that visiting the area his great-great-grandfather left for America “feels like coming home”.
Ms Jean-Pierre said the US president’s further engagements on Thursday will involve “strengthening those close bonds”, including with Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
US National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat added that the White House had “positive feedback” on Mr Biden’s speech at Ulster University in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Fein president says it would be ‘wrong' to boycott Biden’s parliamentary address
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said she shares concerns about aspects of US foreign policy, but said it would be wrong to boycott Joe Biden’s address to both houses of the Oireachtas.
People Before Profit will boycott the speech by the US president later over objections to his foreign policy. Ms McDonald told RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland show that she believed this was “the wrong choice”.
She heaped praise on US involvement in the peace process, but indicated that she shared concerns about the US record in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as its position on Israel.
But the Sinn Fein leader said “there wouldn’t have been a peace process without America”, as she stressed the country’s positive contribution to the island.
Asked directly if she shared left-wing criticisms of US foreign policy, she said: “Of course I do. And those are legitimate criticisms. I very much doubt that anybody in the American administration is unaware of the wide criticism of many of their foreign policy stances.”
Biden will discuss Northern Ireland and Ukraine with Irish leaders
Joe Biden will have a “good discussion” with Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about Northern Ireland, the US National Security Council’s senior director has said.
“The president will be very interested in hearing from both of them, how they see the situation and developments there,” Amanda Sloat told a press gathering in Dublin.
“Ukraine is something I expect will be high on the agenda in both of those meetings, given Ireland’s participation in various aspects of US support for Ukraine.”
Ms Sloat said Mr Biden’s address to the Irish parliament will refer to areas of close partnership between both countries and “setting out a shared vision for the future”.
Joe Biden to address Irish parliament
Joe Biden will address the Irish parliament this evening as his visit to the island of Ireland continues with a series of official engagements in Dublin, reports David Young.
Before his address to both houses of the Oireachtas, Mr Biden will visit President of Ireland Michael D Higgins at his official residence in Phoenix Park and will also have a meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at nearby Farmleigh House.
At Farmleigh, the president will be invited to watch a sports demonstration by young gaelic games players.
After his parliamentary address on Thursday afternoon, Mr Biden will attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Taoiseach Mr Varadkar.
Joe Biden to address parliament after ‘Black and Tan’ gaffe during Ireland visit
Biden confuses ruby team name with contentious police unit from Ireland’s War of Independence era
Joe Biden appears to confuse the All Blacks with the Black and Tans in pub speech
Joe Biden appeared to confuse the All Blacks and the Black and Tans, during a speech at a pub in Ireland.
The US president, paying tribute to relative and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney, thanked him for the tie he was wearing and referenced a 2016 match at Soldier Field in Chicago against the New Zealand team.
He said: “This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”
Click here for the full story:
Joe Biden appears to confuse the All Blacks with the Black and Tans in pub speech
The US president is on a four day tour of the island of Ireland but seemed to make an awkward mix up in speech
America’s true special relationship isn’t with the UK | Voices
Skylar Baker-Jordan’s take on America’s deep connection with Ireland:
There is nowhere in the world Joe Biden should be today but Belfast.
A proud descendant of Irish immigrants, the President of the United States of America is today in Northern Ireland commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. It makes sense; the Americans were intrinsically involved in negotiating the deal which ended three decades of sectarian violence between the Protestant Unionists and Catholic Nationalists. The Good Friday Agreement stands as a triumph of American diplomacy and a global blueprint for ending civil conflict.
Read the full piece here:
America’s true special relationship isn’t with the UK
While we often talk about the ‘Special Relationship’ between the US and the UK, that relationship exists mostly at the government level. In the hearts and minds of the American people, however, the true special relationship is with Ireland
Security document for US president Joe Biden’s Irish visit ‘found lying in Belfast street’
Police have launched an investigation after a sensitive document on security for Joe Biden’s Northern Ireland visit was found lying in a Belfast street.
The US president landed in County Antrim on Tuesday night for a four-day trip around Ireland, leading Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) to launch a huge security operation to accommodate him.
On Wednesday, PSNI said it was aware of a “security breach” after the BBC reported that a member of the public had found a document marked with the force’s header detailing how officers would secure inner Belfast while Mr Biden stayed overnight at the Grand Central hotel.
Click here to read the full story:
Security document for Joe Biden’s Irish visit ‘found lying in Belfast street’
Police investigating after shocked Belfast resident stumbles across ‘highly sensitive’ information
PSNI wants its money back for Biden protection
The PSNI will seek to recover some of the £7m cost of security measures around commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a senior officer has said.
A major policing operation in Belfast has now ended after US president Joe Biden left Northern Ireland following a speech at Ulster University.
The PSNI said that 2,920 of its officers had been involved in the operation to assist with Mr Biden‘s visit, including frontline officers, security detail and close protection. Some 300 police officers were drafted in from elsewhere in the UK for the operation.
It was the largest police operation in Northern Ireland since the G8 summit was held in County Fermanagh in 2013.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “This has been a complex and expensive operation delivered to internationally recognised standards and at present we anticipate the overall cost for the two week operation will be somewhere in the region of £7,, however that is an early estimate and is subject to change.
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will seek to recover what costs we can, under relevant established arrangements, once the operation has concluded and full details are known.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies