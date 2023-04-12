Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after a sensitive document on security for Joe Biden’s Northern Ireland visit was found lying in a Belfast street.

The US president landed in County Antrim on Tuesday night for a four-day trip around Ireland, leading Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) to launch a huge security operation to accommodate him.

On Wednesday, PSNI said it was aware of a “security breach” after the BBC reported that a member of the public had found a document marked with the force’s header detailing how officers would secure inner Belfast while Mr Biden stayed overnight at the Grand Central hotel.

Redacted version of the security document said to have been found on the street (The Nolan Show/BBC)

The hotel for a time was host to Rishi Sunak and Mr Biden as they met on the upper floors on Wednesday morning.

A caller to BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, who gave his name as Bill, said he spotted a piece of paper on the pavement while driving near to where he lives in the Northern Irish capital.

On picking up the sheet, the sensitive nature of the information printed on it became clear to him.

“I found it just alarming,” Bill said. “It’s highly sensitive. It gives you details of roads being closed, who the commanders are, phone numbers,” he said, adding: “I just think it’s a bit crazy to have it lying out there in the street.”

Police outside the Grand Central Hotel during Biden’s visit (Reuters)

A redacted version of the document, posted on Twitter by the BBC, showed that officers’ names were listed along the nature of their role in the president’s security – for example, “ensure integrity of the controlled streets around the venue” – and the streets they were assigned to.

Responding, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware of a security breach,” they said. “An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

More than 300 officers from the rest of the UK were drafted into Northern Ireland to support PSNI during the president’s visit.

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak in the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast this morning (PA)

In Belfast, Bedford Street was closed to traffic, along with several side streets surrounding the Grand Central Hotel.

The street remained open to pedestrians as dozens of police and a number of armoured vehicles filled the area.

There were also several police vehicles surrounding Ulster University, ahead of a speech by Mr Biden on campus which touched on power-sharing and the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden left Northern Ireland for the Republic after his speech on Wednesday.