Just Stop Oil spray paint private jets and ‘target Taylor Swift’s plane’ at Stansted Airport

Two activists appeared to use a circular saw to cut their way through a chainlink fence protecting private jets

Barney Davis
Thursday 20 June 2024 08:19
(Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil eco-warriors have filmed themselves breaking into a private airfield and spraying private jets orange.

They targetted Taylor Swift’s private jet with the superstar arriving in the UK for her Eras tour.

The group said: “Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift’s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.”

(Just Stop Oil/PA Wire)

Two female activists appeared to use a circular saw to cut their way through a chainlink fence protecting the private airfield at Stansted airport where they claimed Taylor Swift’s jet is currently stationed.

The pair painted two private jets using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint taking selfies in front of the vandalised planes at around 5am on Thursday.

Just Stop Oil protesters Jennifer Kowalski (left), 28, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton, after they sprayed orange paint over parked private jets at London Stansted
Just Stop Oil protesters Jennifer Kowalski (left), 28, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton, after they sprayed orange paint over parked private jets at London Stansted (Just Stop Oil/PA Wire)

In a statement provided by the group, Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton, said: “We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions.

“Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer’. Billionaires are not untouchable, climate breakdown will affect every single one of us.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...

