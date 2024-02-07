Taylor Swift’s lawyers have issued a cease and desist letter to a college computer programming student who uses public flight data to monitor the private jet usage of several high-profile figures.

The letter was reportedly sent to Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, who was briefly suspended from X - formally known as Twitter - in December 2022 after he tracked Elon Musk’s plane.

According to reports, the programmer is facing similar accusations of “stalking and harassing behaviour” for tracking the flights of Swift’s private jet.

The Independent has reached out to Sweeney and Swift’s representative for further comment.