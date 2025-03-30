Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Welby has said he would forgive serial Church of England abuser John Smyth if he was still alive today.

The former archbishop of Canterbury also repeated an apology to victims on Sunday and told of the “deep sense of personal failure” he feels about the handling of allegations made against Smyth – thought to be the most prolific abuser associated with the Church.

The former most senior bishop in the Church, who resigned in November and stepped down officially in January, said he had “not really thought it through enough, to be honest” when he initially declined to quit over the Makin report last year, before he then did five days later.

The report into Smyth concluded Mr Welby did not adequately follow up on reports about the Christian camp leader and barrister. It said Smyth might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported allegations to police in 2013.

In his first interview since his resignation, Mr Welby was asked if he could forgive the now dead clergyman.

He told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “Yes, I think if he was alive and I saw him.”

Mr Welby added: “But it's not, it's not me he has abused. He's abused the victims and survivors. So whether I forgive or not is to a large extent, irrelevant.

“What matters is: are the survivors - and everyone responds differently to abuse - but are the survivors sufficiently loved by the Church and cared for and are enabled, liberated to rebuild their lives?

"After that, you can start talking about forgiveness."

Asked if he wanted forgiveness from Smyth's victims, Mr Welby said: "Obviously, but it's not about me. When we talk about safeguarding, the centre of it is the victims and survivors.

"I have never, ever said to a survivor, 'you must forgive', because that is their sovereign, absolute individual choice. Everyone wants to be forgiven, but to demand forgiveness is to abuse again."

More follows on this breaking news story...