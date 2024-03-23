Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the royal family facing a string of health setbacks, the close relationship between King Charles and his “beloved daughter-in-law” has become increasingly apparent.

Since both have been diagnosed with unspecified forms of cancer, the two senior royals have begun their respective treatments and are supporting one another as they take a step away from public duties to recover.

Charles is said to have driven to Windsor Castle to have lunch with Kate on Thursday, just one day before she announced that she had been diagnosed with the illness.

It is believed that the pair discussed her upcoming announcement, with the King left feeling “very emotional”.

“They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles,” a source told The Sun.

Charles reportedly visited Kate in hospital and went for lunch with her on Thursday (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

In January, they both spent time at The London Clinic, a private hospital in Marylebone, with Charles said to have been seen “toddling” from his hospital bed to spend time with Kate, after she underwent major abdominal surgery.

The 75-year-old monarch was himself being treated for an enlarged prostate, and revealed last month that cancer had been discovered during the course of his treatment.

In comparison, he has largely been allowed to remain out of the public eye while speculation and conspiracy theories have hounded the princess. This dramatically increased after an image taken of the Wales family was found to have been digitally manipulated, with Kate offering an apology on social media.

Following her moving statement to the public on Friday evening, in which she revealed she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, the King issued a statement offering his love and support.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in a video on Friday (AP)

"Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.’ Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’."

A source close to Charles told The Sunday Times: “The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position.

When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

While the royals only occasionally attend joint engagements together, Kate and her father-in-law have reportedly held a close relationship for years. In pictures taken at the 2021 premiere of the 24th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, the two can be seen giggling and laughing together on the red carpet.

Both royals are now stepping back from public engagements to undergo treatment (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

In an interview to mark their engagement, Kate also said Charles had been "very, very welcoming" and "very friendly" when she first met the family. She admitted being nervous to meet the then-Prince of Wales but added: "It couldn’t have gone easier, really for me."

Since his cancer diagnosis, the King has only been seen on a handful of occasions but has continued to deal with state affairs and private audiences. His wife, Queen Camilla, told well-wishers that he was doing “very well”, while it has been reported that he hopes to attend the traditional Easter service.

During her video statement, the princess said her own diagnosis had come as a “huge shock” but that she is “getting stronger every day” with the support of her husband and medical team.

The couple have now requested privacy following weeks of speculation, with Kate unlikely to return to royal duties for the foreseeable future.