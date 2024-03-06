Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The army has removed a claim on its website that Kate, Princess of Wales, would make an appearance to review the Trooping the Colour in June.

The army reportedly made the announcement on the website about Kate's 8 June appearance without consulting Kensington Palace.

Tickets were being sold for the military spectacle on the official website on Tuesday evening, advertising an appearance by Kate. It is understood that the details were published because of Kate's role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, the regiment which is trooping its colour this year.

However, only Kensington Palace, Kate’s official office, can announce her attendance at a royal event and confirmation is not expected until nearer the time.

The princess was pictured being driven by her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor amid growing concerns over her lack of appearance in public following a surgery.

The Palace earlier said Kate was "doing well" post her planned abdominal surgery, which she underwent on 16 January at an undisclosed location.

Kate left the hospital on 29 January and is recuperating at her Adelaide Cottage home close to Windsor Castle and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Theories about her absence intensified online after Prince William bowed out of a planned appearance at a memorial service of his godfather, King Constantine of the Hellenes, who died in January last year. William attributed an unspecified "personal reason" for missing the service.

The Palace last week issued a clarification, saying: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant".

The army's official website has also claimed King Charles III would be reviewing the troops on 15 June, also known as the Birthday Parade. But there has been no official confirmation from Buckingham Palace so far.

The king was receiving treatment for cancer and has cancelled all public engagements. He was pictured earlier on Tuesday during a pre-budget audience with chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.