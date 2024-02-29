The Prince of Wales was seen in public for the first time two days after he pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Prince William visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday, 29 February, where he took part in conversations about the rise in antisemitism in the UK.

The prince also met Holocaust survivor Renee Salt to hear about her experiences.