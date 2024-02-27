Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle just hours before he was due to give a reading.

Kensington Palace refused to disclose further information but palace aides said the absence was due to a “personal matter”, and that the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, “continues to be doing well”.

Queen Camilla led the royal family at the St George’s Chapel service, attended by a large number of Constantine’s family and foreign royalty, as King Charles is continuing to receive treatment for cancer.

Among those in the congregation were the disgraced Duke of York who with ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York led the main contingent of British royals as they walked downhill from Windsor Castle to the church.

Andrew smiled as he strode ahead of Sarah followed by their daughter Princess Beatrice with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall and the King’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto.

Queen Camilla leaves St George’s Chapel after the thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Constantine II’s widow Queen Anne-Marie was joined by their children, Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, Prince Philippos, and a number of their grandchildren.

Former prime minister Sir John Major was also invited by the Greek royal household to the service as was ex-Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Constantine was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

William was expected to attend the ceremony alone, as Kate is away from official engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January.

The King was also expected to miss the service as he postpones public engagements while he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

William is among the senior members of the royal family who have stepped up official duties in recent weeks following the King’s diagnosis.

He returned recently having taken off several weeks to care for Kate following her surgery. The princess underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January for an unknown condition. She remained in the private hospital for 13 days while recovering before she returned back to the family’s Windsor home.

(Getty Images)

While she reportedly planned to continue some work from home, she is not expected to return to public engagements until after Easter and has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day.

Prince William has attended several engagements in recent weeks including an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, an air ambulance charity event and walking the red carpet alone at the Baftas.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attend memorial service after William pulls out for ‘personal reasons’. (PA)

There are currently no official engagements scheduled for the future King in the royal diary.

On Friday, Charles was pictured smiling while looking through some of the 7,000 messages and cards he had received since his diagnosis.

It came days after the King carried out his first face-to-face official duties – an audience with prime minister Rishi Sunak and a privy council meeting on Wednesday – since his condition was made public.

The type of cancer he has has not been revealed; nor is it known how many rounds of treatment are planned, but so far he has had at least two.