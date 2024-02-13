King Charles returns to London with Queen Camilla for more cancer treatment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles was seen returning to London with the Queen on Tuesday as he prepares to undergo further treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

The helicopter arrival of Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace came after the King made his first public appearance at Sandringham and thanked the public for the messages of support.

The 75-year-old monarch arrived as downpours swept across London, and he was pictured waving to well-wishers as he and Camilla were driven to their residence at Clarence House.

His return to the capital after his first bout of treatment last week came as it emerged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relaunched their website using their regal titles.

The couple’s website, called Sussex.com, is to issue updates on the Duke and Duchess’ activities.

King Charles III arrives back at Clarence House in London after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis (PA)

It was a week ago when Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after treatment of an enlarged prostate at the private London hospital, The London Clinic.

The shock diagnosis appeared to bring the family together with Harry flying from his home in Los Angeles last Tuesday - however, his stay lasted just over a day with the Duke of Sussex returning on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, at a charity gala for the London Air Ambulance Charity, Prince William thanked the public for its support for his father and also the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

On the same day, the King returned to Sandringham before, on Saturday night, issuing a statement in which he gave his “heartfelt thanks” for the support he had received while praising organisations which support cancer patients.

King Charles made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

At St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday, he made his first public outing, with around 100 people gathering to watch the monarch as he walked into church alongside the Rev Canon Dr Williams.

Last week, the Camilla said the King was doing “extremely well under the circumstances”.

Following his diagnosis, the head of state has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Last week, he issued a statement congratulating Grenada on its 50th year of independent. He apologised for being unable to visit the Caribbean island, adding he’d missed the chance to enjoy the Caribbean island’s national dish, a stew known as “Oil Down”.

There has also been an indication that the King will resume weekly meetings in person with Rishi Sunak this month.

The statement issued on behalf of King Charles on Saturday night (Buckingham Palace/PA Wire)

In the meantime, senior royals are expected to stand in for him, with William appearing to take a leading role.

The Prince of Wales could step in for his father during the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, and represent the king at a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece at the end of the month.

He is also due to appear at the Baftas on 18 February, however his attendance is said to be dependent on how his wife’s recovery continues over the coming week.

The Palace has called for the King’s privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but said he wanted to make his diagnosis public because of his long-running support for cancer charities.