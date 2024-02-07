Prince William met with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at a charity gala on Wednesday night (7 February).

The event for the London Air Ambulance Charity was the Prince of Wales’ first public speech and appearance since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Tom Cruise was a fellow guest at the event, and the pair spoke and posed together for photos.

William later thanked “fellow pilot” Cruise for attending and made a lighthearted joke about the A-lister, saying “Tom, if you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated.”

The 75-year-old monarch’s cancer diagnosis was announced on 5 February, after undergoing a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.