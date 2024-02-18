The Prince of Wales appeared on the 2024 Baftas red carpet alone on Sunday, 18 February, as his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovered from abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace previously confirmed that Prince William, who has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, will watch the ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

Kate, 42, was discharged from the London Clinic in January after undergoing abdominal surgery for an undisclosed reason.

She is continuing her recovery at home and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.