Rishi Sunak sent his "best wishes" to King Charles III and the Princess of Wales regarding their health.

His Majesty is preparing to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, and Kate has spent a week in hospital being cared for as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old princess is expected to remain hospitalised for between 10 and 14 days in total.

Charles, 75, has returned to Sandringham ready to undergo treatment after flying back from Scotland with the Queen on Friday (19 January).

He received his diagnosis on Wednesday having had a check-up after experiencing symptoms.