Dr Hilary Jones has explained what an enlarged prostate is after the news that the King is set to go to hospital to be treated for it.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (18 January), Dr Hilary said the symptoms are "troublesome" as they can often be managed but suddenly deteriorate and become "very inconvenient."