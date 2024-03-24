Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales’s younger brother has shared a message of support, vowing to stand with his sister after her cancer diagnosis.

Sharing a sweet childhood photograph of himself and Kate, James Middleton, 36, said on Instagram: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together.

“As a family, we will climb this one with you too”.

His personal message of support came just hours after the 42-year-old mother-of-three confirmed she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

In a recorded video statement, she said that the news had come as a “huge shock” after it was discovered following her major abdominal surgery in January.

While the form of cancer has not been disclosed, the future queen has said she is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Her uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, pulled out of the Celebrity Big Brother final after the announcement was amde.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show.

“I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

Political leaders of all sides expressed sympathy and support for Kate and criticised what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described as the “intense scrutiny” she has faced from social media and sections of the media around the world.

Lord David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “The strength of the princess – speaking so frankly, with all the pressures of publicity and bringing up a young family – is remarkable and is rightly admired around the world.”

In a follow-up statement, the couple thanked the public for their support and said they were “extremely moved” by all the well wishes they had since received.

It is understood the video message, recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, was released on the day William and Kate’s three children began their Easter school holidays, to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother’s health.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening (AP)

It is not known how long Kate will be receiving treatment but it is understood she may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice, although this will not indicate a return to full-time duties.

William will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since her operation.

The prince is due to return to public duties after his children return to school following the Easter break.