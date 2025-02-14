William and Kate release loved-up photo to mark Valentine’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Valentine’s Day by releasing a loved-up snap.

It is the first time the couple, who married in 2011, have released a photograph to mark Valentine’s Day – a global day for lovers.

The image, a still from a video in September in which the princess announced she had completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer, captures a tender moment between the couple.

It shows William and Kate casually dressed, sitting together on a rug in a wooded area.

The prince kisses the princess on the cheek as she smiles warmly.

The image was posted on their official social media account with a simple heart emoji.

William and Kate, who married in 2011, share a relationship spanning over two decades.

Their story began at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where their initial friendship blossomed into romance.

William said in their engagement interview: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things.”

The princess called him a “loving boyfriend” who was “very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times”.

They wed in a grand fairytale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with the aisle of the Gothic church lined with trees.

The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

open image in gallery William and Kate kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding in 2011 ( PA Archive )

William and Kate welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

Kate announced in March 2024 via a video message that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a cancer diagnosis.

The type of cancer was not specified, but it was discovered during abdominal surgery.

The princess was largely absent from public life throughout much of 2024, but released another video, announcing she had completed her treatment, in September.

She has since been gradually returning to public duties and in January, confirmed her cancer was in remission.

Earlier in February, a candid photograph of Kate, taken by Prince Louis, was shared on the couple’s official Instagram account to mark World Cancer Day.