The Princess of Wales spoke out on St Patrick’s Day as she misses celebrations for the first time in seven years amid her ongoing health concerns.

Kate was forced to skip this year’s parade as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

The princess has been subject to unfounded conspiracy theories about her health in recent weeks but as she recovers away from the public eye at her home in Windsor.

Despite becoming the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards last year, Kate was not in attendance at the Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire on Sunday.

Apart from missing 2016’s celebrations, Kate has attended every parade since 2012.

Kate was pictured smiling at last year’s celebrations (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Last year, she was pictured in the rain presenting the army’s canine mascot Seamus with the traditional sprig of shamrock before the couple enjoyed a glass of Guinness with the troops.

However, the royal couple made sure to join in celebrations from afar as they wished their followers a Happy St Patrick’s Day alongside a clip featuring the Irish Guards on social media.

Alongside the video featuring British soldiers, the pair wrote: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

Despite her absence, the Irish Guards paid tribute to their absent colonel, as they gave three cheers for the princess.

The British Army in London posted on X: “In keeping with tradition wherever they are in the world the @irish_guards give a rousing three cheers for the Colonel of the Regiment HRH the Princess of Wales at their St Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.”

They removed their bearskin headdresses before giving three cheers of “hip hip hooray”.

It was the first time in nearly a year that a full contingent of Irish Guardsmen had come together for a parade, with the last being the coronation of the King in May 2023, according to the Army.

The message comes as friends close to Kate told The Sunday Times that she may speak out about her health issues at a later date.

The mother-of-three has faced a massive amount of speculation about her condition in recent weeks and faced fresh furore over an edited family photo issued on Mother’s Day.

Those close to Kate and the Prince of Wales say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17.

A source told the newspaper: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

It comes as another friend told the same paper Kate edited the infamous Mother’s Day photo because she was trying to make her family “look the best they can”.

The picture issued by Kensington Palace was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies and the UK’s PA news agency after concerns were raised over a missing part of Princess Charlotte’s sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt.

A source told The Sunday Times: “It’s a photo that she knew everyone would pore over so she pored over it herself — she likes trying to make the family look the best they can.”

It was also reported that the ordeal would not stop the mother-of-three from taking and sharing photos to mark her children’s birthdays.

Prince Louis turns six on April 23 and sources close to the couple told The Sunday Times no “firm decision” has been taken yet on whether Kate will be behind the camera.

“They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” an aide told the paper.