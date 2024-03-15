Piers Morgan claims he has heard ‘alarming things’ about Kate Middleton

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has weighed in on the Kate Middleton photo-editing conspiracy saying he has heard “alarming things.”

The Princess of Wales has dominated the headlines following Kensington Palace’s decision to publish an edited family photograph on Mother’s Day.

Kate’s absence from the public eye since she underwent surgery in January led to a social media storm of speculation and wild conspiracy theories.

International news agencies pulled the photo due to fears the photo had been doctored and the Palace did not respond to requests for the original untouched shot, said Phil Chetwynd, the global news director of Agence-France presse. Princess Kate later made a public apology.

The outspoken broadcaster, 58, broached the matter on his show Uncensored yesterday, where he said Kate “could be fine and doing well” and said the Palace’s attempts to quash the conspiracy theories “got it wrong”, he later claimed “the Palace could be hiding something”.

The photo released by Kensington Palace on mother’s day which was later found to have been edited (Prince of Wales )

Morgan said on Uncenscored: “‘I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening. I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us – we’re not there.”

The presenter clarified he could not confirm if what he had been informed was true.

The drama risks turning the Royal family into a laughing stock after American talk show host, John Oliver, made the shocking joke Kate Middleton “could have died 18 months ago”, claimed Morgan.

FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea (AP)

He also questioned why the Princess , who is in recovery from abdominal surgery, was spending time editing on Photoshop when they have staff to do that.

Earlier this week in his New York Post column he addressed the scandal and expressed sympathy towards the family as King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer.

However, he said the traditional way of handling palace media is outdated.

In his column, he wrote: “The mantra of Britain’s greatest monarch, the late, great Queen Elizabeth II, was very simple: Never complain, never explain, and rarely be heard speaking in public.

“But the conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s secret health crisis and disappearance from public life, made worse by the manipulated family photo she posted yesterday, when added to the unsettling confusion over what cancer King Charles is suffering from and how serious his condition is, have shown that the old palace way of handling the media has become increasingly obsolete and unworkable.”

He later explained his sympathy would lessen if it turned out the Palace were purposely misleading the public about her health.

He wrote: “I feel very sorry for Kate that she’s had to go through whatever health issue she’s had, which has kept her away from public gaze, and duty, for so long.

“But my sympathy will erode if it turns out that she and the palace have deliberately misled the media and public about when the photo was taken to convey a false impression about her condition.”