Why Kate Middleton doesn’t quite have the same right to privacy as the rest of us

We should all calm down and ignore that dodgy picture, says Alan Rusbridger, it’s none of our business, right? Part of me strongly wants to believe that. But if you are a true believer in monarchy, you have to accept it’s a keen matter of public interest…

Friday 15 March 2024 15:47 GMT
<p>Maybe openness, candidness and monarchy don’t go together </p>

(Prince of Wales )

Is this 1936 all over again? Is there a secret royal scandal brewing about which we, as loyal subjects, will be kept in the dark until a foreign newspaper or obscure bishop blurts it all out?

If you believe that, then happy hunting. Five minutes on Google or Twitter/X will provide you with enough circumstantial “evidence” to keep you absorbed for days. You, too, can become an expert in lesser-known abdominal medical conditions, the esoteric byways of the Norfolk aristocracy, and the intricacies of what can be amateurishly achieved with Photoshop.

Or perhaps 1995 is a more useful reference point? A vulnerable young woman has married into the royal family and is struggling with trying to survive in a constant, 24/7 unforgiving glare while attempting to create something that passes for a normal life for her children in a weirdly dysfunctional family.

