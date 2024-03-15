King of Netherlands makes cheeky dig at Kate photo row as he laughs with public

The King of the Netherlands made a cheeky dig at the Kate Middleton photoshop scandal as he spoke to children during a royal engagement on Tuesday (12 March).

King Willem-Alexander was speaking to members of the public in Zutphen when a girl told him about a photo of him with his whole family.

The monarch replied "At least I didn't photoshop it," prompting laughter from the crowd.

It came after the Princess of Wales apologised as she admitted to editing what was the first official picture of her since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.