Prince of Wales seen in public after Kate breaks silence on ‘manipulated’ photo

The Prince of Wales was seen in public on Monday, 11 March, hours after the Princess of Wales broke her silence on a “manipulated” family photograph released by Kensington Palace.

Prince William spoke in central London as he joined supporters of the Earthshot Prize Launchpad, a new platform aimed at helping develop and make potential climate change solutions a reality.

It came after Kate apologised and admitting to editing the picture released on Mother’s Day at the centre of an escalating royal row.

The image further fuelled conspiracy theories over Kate’s health which erupted after she had abdominal surgery in January.