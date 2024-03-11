Kate’s uncle addresses ‘manipulated’ photo of niece: ‘Smiles on faces said it all’

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith has addressed concerns regarding a Mother's Day photograph of her and her three children that was pulled from circulation by news agencies.

The first official photo of the Princess of Wales since she underwent abdominal surgery nearly two months ago showed Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Associated Press issued a "kill notification" on the image, stating: "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

The businessman, who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother last week, dismissed concerns over the photograph.