Kim Kardashian jokes about ‘finding’ Kate Middleton

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has become the latest celebrity to joke about Kate Middleton, as she told her fans she was on the lookout for the Princess of Wales.

The Skims founder recently took to Instagram to share various pictures of herself including one of her standing next to a car. She captioned the post, “On my way to find Kate.”

Kate has been away from the public eye since her abdominal surgery earlier this year and recently gained attention after a picture was posted that appeared to be photoshopped.

After posting, many people went on to comment on Kardashian’s caption as people were torn between finding it to be funny or finding it offensive.

“On my way to find out how you got so tall,” her sister, Khloe Kardashian commented on the post.

Another commenter agreed on the caption being funny, writing, “If there’s anyone that could find her it’s you Kim.”

Other commenters didn’t think the reality star should have weighed in on the current controversy.

“Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spearing rumours,” one comment read.

“It’s not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons…this caption isn’t it,” another commenter pointed out.

“Kate is an icon,” a third comment began. “She doesn’t need to say everything about her life unlike you. Her silence demonstrated that she was more powerful than all the American stars combined.”

“Not you trolling Kimmie, Kate’s probably going through hell,” read a fourth comment.

Kardashian isn’t the only person to bring up Middleton on social media. Blake Lively also recently made a subtle nod to the royal’s edited family photo.

The actress recently made an Instagram post announcing some updates for her alcohol brand, Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. The post showed a photo of her head blatantly Photoshopped on a distorted woman’s body lounging by a pool, with one of her Betty Buzz drinks in hand. Seemingly poking fun at rumours over Kate’s whereabouts, Lively added in the 15 March post, “Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

The Betty Buzz account left a comment under the pic that read, “Haters will say it’s photoshop.” Many other commenters applauded the actress for how funny they thought the parody was.

“The concept of this ad…She is a mastermind!” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “This is hilarious and so on the nose.”

Other commenters viewed the advertisement as offensive, mentioning that Lively went too far with her joke.

“Love you Lively, but this is mean,” one comment began. “The person you are referring to is recovering from a nasty illness, she had been bullied enough when she was dating William, so she had her share. She has done nothing wrong, let her be.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Wrong call Blake…this kind of ‘funny’ doesn’t quite cut it especially not if you want to be seen as a feminist.”

Earlier this week Middleton had broken her silence on the row surrounding a photo issued by the royal family on Mother’s Day.

The Princess of Wales has personally apologised for confusion over the family photograph issued by Kensington Palace saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

She added: “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

She signed off the post with her initial: “C”.