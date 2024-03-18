There are some who love nothing more than a conspiracy theory, or better still one laced with a whiff of royal scandal; the “disappearance of Kate Middleton” and that Mother’s Day photograph have gripped audiences around the world. Especially in America.

TMZ, the USA’s behemoth showbiz site, insisted the palace has “got caught in a lie … confidence is shot”. Time magazine ran a similar editorial: “The royal family has a trust problem.” Both have a point, but Kensington Palace doesn't see it like that. And nor do Britain’s supposedly attack-dog tabloids.

The same day America demanded accountability, The Sun newspaper urged its readers to “Lay off Kate” and an unusually rueful Daily Mail mused “How did Kate’s photo become a PR disaster?”