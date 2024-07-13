Princess of Wales to present trophy to Wimbledon men’s winner on Sunday

Support truly

Kate Middleton attend the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday and present the trophy to the winner, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Princess of Wales will hand the trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz after they go head-to-head at the prestigious finale.

Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, didn’t attend Saturday’s women’s final with Wimbledon chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, handing the shield on her behalf to victorious Barbora Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic holds her trophy aloft ( AP )

Officials from the Wimbledon tennis tournament had previously said they were “hopeful” Kate would be able to return to present trophies after Sunday’s final. The princess, who carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and even amateur player.

‘We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,’ said All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis.

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and made a brief return to the public spotlight last month at Trooping the Colour.

Prince William and Princess Kate at the Trooping the Colour last month ( PA )

In a statement released last month, Kate revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

She missed a charity polo match on Friday where her husband, the Prince of Wales, took to the field to raise funds for good causes.

Kate paid tribute to Sir Andy Murray earlier during the tennis tournament, saying he should be “so very proud” after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

Prince and Princess of Wales in the Royal Box at Wimbledon last year ( Getty Images )

In a personally-signed message on social media, Kate wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

Actor Hugh Jackman and director Sir Sam Mendes were seen sharing a hug as they arrived in the royal box before the match.

Kate Beckinsale was sitting next to Jackman, with Top Gun star Tom Cruise also spotted in attendance on Centre Court.

Barbora Krejcikova poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after winning the final against Jasmine Paolini ( REUTERS )

Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Jill Scott were among the notable sporting names in the royal box, alongside showbiz stars including Ellie Goulding, Johannes Radebe and Dame Darcey Bussell.

Kensington Palace also confirmed on Friday that William will attend Sunday’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin to watch England take on Spain.

William, who is president of the FA, also attended the side’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland on Saturday and the group stage game against Denmark.

The King has congratulated the England men’s football team on reaching the final of Euro 2024 – but urged them to avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate’s side following the Three Lions’ 2-1 win against the Netherlands, Charles sent the players the royal family’s “very best wishes” and “warmest congratulations”.