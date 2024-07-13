✕ Close Paolini to face Krejcikova in Wimbledon final

A new Wimbledon champion will be crowned as Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the women’s final for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Another unpredictable women’s tournament has produced an unexpected final as first-time Wimbledon singles finalists Paolini and Krejcikova meet on Centre Court.

Paolini has been the breakthrough story of the tennis season. The 28-year-old reached the French Open final last month and is the first Italian woman to contest the Wimbledon final, having only previously reached the first round before this year. Krejcikova will come into the final as the narrow favourite as a former French Open winner in 2021. The Czech is also a two-time Wimbledon champion in the doubles.

Both players battled to reach the final, with Paolini beating Donna Vekic in the longest womens’ semi-final in history and Krejcikova knocking out former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Paolini and Krejcikova will be playing for a record £2.7m, and the chance to join the illustrious board of winners as the eighth different women’s champion in the last eight tournaments.

On Friday night, Novak Djokovic was booed by sections of the Centre Court crowd after setting a sensational rematch with Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final, which will be played on Sunday afternoon. Djokovic pretended to play the violin as a message to his six-year-old daughter but was booed by some fans after his straight-sets win over Lorenzo Musetti.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from the Wimbledon women’s final below: