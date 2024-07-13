Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores as Paolini faces Krejcikova in women’s final after Djokovic booed again
Italian star Paolini takes on 31st seed Krejcikova as a new women’s singles champion will be crowned
A new Wimbledon champion will be crowned as Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the women’s final for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Another unpredictable women’s tournament has produced an unexpected final as first-time Wimbledon singles finalists Paolini and Krejcikova meet on Centre Court.
Paolini has been the breakthrough story of the tennis season. The 28-year-old reached the French Open final last month and is the first Italian woman to contest the Wimbledon final, having only previously reached the first round before this year. Krejcikova will come into the final as the narrow favourite as a former French Open winner in 2021. The Czech is also a two-time Wimbledon champion in the doubles.
Both players battled to reach the final, with Paolini beating Donna Vekic in the longest womens’ semi-final in history and Krejcikova knocking out former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Paolini and Krejcikova will be playing for a record £2.7m, and the chance to join the illustrious board of winners as the eighth different women’s champion in the last eight tournaments.
On Friday night, Novak Djokovic was booed by sections of the Centre Court crowd after setting a sensational rematch with Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final, which will be played on Sunday afternoon. Djokovic pretended to play the violin as a message to his six-year-old daughter but was booed by some fans after his straight-sets win over Lorenzo Musetti.
Follow all the latest scores and match updates from the Wimbledon women’s final below:
Carlos Alcaraz hoping to play part in Spain’s Wimbledon-Euro 2024 double
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing up double Spanish success on a “perfect Sunday”.
The 21-year-old is one win away from a second successive Wimbledon title after fighting from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev.
It was a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which the Spaniard had won easily, but this time he was made to work harder for his 6-7 (1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory.
Now he must try to stage another repeat in the final, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic again the man across the other side of the net.
Alcaraz has become a firm favourite at Wimbledon but he experienced booing on Centre Court after his match when he suggested it was going to be a good day for Spanish people on Sunday.
When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final?
Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic in a sensational rematch of their epic Wimbledon final.
Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in five thrilling sets last year to win the Championships for the first time in one of the greatest finals of the modern era. The Spaniard is the only player to beat Djokovic in the last 11 years on Centre Court and has since gone on to win the French Open for his third grand slam title at the age of 21.
Djokovic, at 37, is bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open era and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eighth titles at the All England Club. The 24-time grand slam champion has made a stunning recovery from undergoing knee surgery just four weeks ago but has not won a title this season.
“He already beat me here in a Wimbledon final in a five-set thriller so I don’t expect anything less than a huge battle,” Djokovic said after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals. “He is as complete a player as they come, so it’s going to take the best of my ability to beat him.”
Novak Djokovic: ‘Surreal’ to be in another Wimbledon final so soon after surgery
Novak Djokovic admitted reaching the Wimbledon final felt “surreal” just over five weeks after undergoing knee surgery.
Djokovic set up a blockbuster repeat of last year’s showpiece against Carlos Alcaraz after swatting aside Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
The seven-time champion went under the knife on June 5 after suffering a torn meniscus at the French Open.
And he further dispelled any physical concerns, despite still sporting his grey knee support, with a comprehensive 6-4 7-6 (2) 6-4 semi-final win in two hours and 48 minutes.
Djokovic admitted he was still unsure if he would be able to compete in SW19 just three days before the tournament began.
Why is Novak Djokovic celebrating by playing the violin at Wimbledon?
Novak Djokovic was booed on Centre Court as he pretended to play the violin on his racket after booking his place in a 10th Wimbledon final
The 37-year-old was making his first appearance since turning on sections of the crowd and accusing them of “showing disrespect” following his win over Holger Rune.
But Djokovic was in impressive form as he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to set up a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.
“During the match it’s business time, trying to outplay your opponent,” he said. “I’m very happy to be in another final but I don’t want to stop here. Hopefully I’ll get my hands on that trophy.”
Novak Djokovic soaks in the boos to set up thrilling Wimbledon rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
So the all-time classic will have an instant rematch. Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday in a repeat of last year’s epic five-setter, as the 37-year-old bids to become the oldest champion in the Open era at the All England Club.
It’s the final everyone wanted to see and yet, after beating the inspired Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, the boos that rained down from the Centre Court crowd were rather illustrative of how difficult a journey this has been for the seven-time champion. Djokovic celebrated by pretending to play the violin on his racket, in a tribute to his six-year-old daughter. But clearly, a few days after accusing some Wimbledon fans of “showing disrespect”, some in the crowd thought the gesture was directed at them.
Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?
The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.
The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.
Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.
A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year. Here’s how it breaks down
Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Full order of play and schedule
CENTRE COURT - 14:00 START
1 Ladies’ Singles Final
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]
2 Gentlemen’s Doubles Final
Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) [15] vs
Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)
3 Ladies’ Doubles Final
Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] vs
Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]
What is Saturday’s TV schedule?
11:00 -12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two
11:00 - 20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
13:15 - 18:30 - Live coverage - BBC One
18:20 - 20:10 - Live coverage - BBC Two
20:10 - 21:10 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
How can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
When is Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova
The Wimbledon women’s final takes place at 2pm BST on Saturday 13 July.
Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon final as a new champion will be crowned at the All England Club.
Both players are through to the Wimbledon singles final for the first time in what has been another unpredictable tournament on the women’s side - one that will produce an eighth different winner in the last eight years.
Paolini, 28, had only ever reached the first round of Wimbledon before this year but has enjoyed a breakthrough season, reaching the French Open final last month where the Italian lost to Iga Swiatek.
Krejcikova, also 28, a is a former French Open winner in 2021 and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion, so carries greater experience, but the Czech had not been past the fourth round of the singles in SW19 before this month.
Both Paolini and Krejcikova come through epic semi-final matches on Thursday, with the seventh seed Paolini defeating Donna Vekic in the longest Wimbledon women’s semi-final in history, while Krejcikova came from a set down to defeat former champion Elena Rybakina.
